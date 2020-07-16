Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

