Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 381,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

