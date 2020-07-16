Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after acquiring an additional 717,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,023,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

