iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 666,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 627,528 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

