Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,075 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Shares of BP opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.