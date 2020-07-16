Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $108.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

