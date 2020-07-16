PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

