Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

