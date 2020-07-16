Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.