1,821 Shares in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trinity Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRN opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

