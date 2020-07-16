Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.26. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.79%. This is an increase from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

