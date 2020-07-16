IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 14,330 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

