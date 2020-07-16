American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.