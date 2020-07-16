Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:GBX opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

