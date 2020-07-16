IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 44,842 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

