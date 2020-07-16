IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

VLO opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.