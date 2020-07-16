Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

PH stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

