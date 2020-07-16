IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,988 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

