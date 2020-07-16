ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 689.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $301.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $307.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

