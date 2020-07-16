Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after buying an additional 703,710 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

