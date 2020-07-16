IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

MCHP stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

