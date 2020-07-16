IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,995 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,575 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

