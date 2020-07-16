IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,691 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

