IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 34,307 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Northland Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

