IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.