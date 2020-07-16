IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $741.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $684.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

