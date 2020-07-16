IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 21,852 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,562,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,501,000 after buying an additional 5,623,984 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,779,000 after buying an additional 2,399,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

