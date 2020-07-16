IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,246 shares of company stock valued at $153,017,022. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $260.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,531.18, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

