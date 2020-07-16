IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,040 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

IQV stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

