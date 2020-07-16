IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,204 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.85.

CLX stock opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

