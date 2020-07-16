Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 803,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE A opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

