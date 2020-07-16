IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,066 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

