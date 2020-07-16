Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,067.47

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,067.47 and last traded at $1,066.15, with a volume of 400205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,031.86.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $715.04.

Get Shopify alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $863.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -840.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 96.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $206,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Shopify by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Shopify by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.