Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 144,110.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 214,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 214,725 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

MNST opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

