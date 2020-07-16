Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $475.66

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $475.66 and last traded at $468.50, with a volume of 15554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $461.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,484 shares of company stock valued at $103,325,919. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 130.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

