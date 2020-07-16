IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,837 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $369.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $380.62.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

