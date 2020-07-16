IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.12 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $338.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $345.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

