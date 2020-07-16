Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

