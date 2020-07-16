Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.00

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.70, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.95.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 494,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,456,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

