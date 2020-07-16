iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.05

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.05 and last traded at $287.12, with a volume of 17396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.08.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.