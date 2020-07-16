IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 12,639 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

COF opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

