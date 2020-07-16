LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.05

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $103.54, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after acquiring an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,150,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,051,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 475,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.