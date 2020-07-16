Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 10.36% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

FQAL opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.