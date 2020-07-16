American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.27% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.