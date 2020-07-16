State Street Corp Sells 2,955 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Street Corp cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $99,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMG opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $92.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

