IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,313 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 995.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

