ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.95

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.95 and last traded at $123.44, with a volume of 392333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

