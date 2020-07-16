Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,872,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of ES opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

