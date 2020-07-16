IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,967 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

