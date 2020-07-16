Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

